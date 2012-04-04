UPDATE 1-Workers strike at RUSAL alumina refinery in Guinea

(Adds RUSAL comment)

CONAKRY, April 4 (Reuters) - Employees at UC RUSAL’s Friguia alumina refinery in Guinea have gone on strike, paralysing operations there, a union member and two other employees told Reuters, but the company said production losses would be “insignificant”.

Kabinet Barry, a spokesman for the worker’s union, said their demands included a minimum wage of $400 per month and the payment of the employees’ medical costs.

Two RUSAL employees said the strike had shut down operations at the 630,000-tonnes-per-year plant, the only refinery in Guinea, the world’s No. 1 exporter of bauxite.

A RUSAL statement sent to Reuters confirmed the strike at Friguia but said it was “illegal”.

“The Company undertakes all necessary actions to end the strike as soon as possible,” the RUSAL statement said.

"It is expected that the possible production losses will be insignificant and will not impact RUSAL's general operational results," it added.