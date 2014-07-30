FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-At least 24 reported killed in Guinea beach concert stampede
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 30, 2014 / 3:20 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-At least 24 reported killed in Guinea beach concert stampede

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote From Presidency statement, details, paragraphs 3-6)

CONAKRY, July 30 (Reuters) - At least 24 people were killed in a stampede at a beachside concert celebrating the end of Ramadan in Guinea’s capital, news agency AFP said, with Guinea’s Presidency declaring a week of mourning after what it described as a “tragic drama”.

A statement from the Presidency said the incident occurred at a beach in the Ratoma neighbourhood of the capital, Conakry. It noted some deaths and injuries but did not give a death toll.

“While waiting for the results of an investigation, information from health and security authorities indicate deaths and several injuries,” the Presidency said late on Tuesday.

AFP quoted Guinean hospital officials on the number of people killed.

The stampede, which occurred during celebrations to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in mainly Muslim Guinea, comes at a time when health workers are already stretched by an outbreak of Ebola.

The deadly tropical virus was first detected in the poor, mineral-rich West African country in February and has since spread to Liberia and Sierra Leone, killing more than 670 people, according to the World Health Organization. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.