Guinness Ghana says 9-mths earnings up 61 pct
April 29, 2013 / 2:51 PM / in 4 years

Guinness Ghana says 9-mths earnings up 61 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, April 29 (Reuters) - Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited said on Monday its net profits during the nine months to March rose nearly 61 percent to 28.101 million cedis ($14.71 mln), from 17.461 million cedis during the same period a year ago.

It said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange that pricing increases and a 13 percent jump in turnover over the three quarters drove the improved earnings results.

“Looking forward to the last quarter of the financial year, our focus will be to drive volume growth and keep operating cost low to drive bottom line performance,” it said. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)

