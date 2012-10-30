FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Guinness Ghana net profit rose 56 pct in 3-mths to Sept
October 30, 2012 / 3:16 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Guinness Ghana net profit rose 56 pct in 3-mths to Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to clarify earnings period in headline)

ACCRA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Guinness Ghana Breweries net profit for the three-month period to the end of September rose 56 percent to 4.690 million cedis ($2.49 million), from 3.005 million cedis during the same period a year ago, the company said on Tuesday.

Net financial charges were down 69 percent to 0.901 million cedis compared with 2.951 million cedis for the same period last year, it said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Net turnover rose nearly 17 percent to 67.273 million from 57.522 million cedis, while earnings per share rose to 0.022 cedis from 0.014 cedis. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Bate Felix)

