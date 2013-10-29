FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guinness Ghana net profits tumble 96 pct in 3 months to Sept
October 29, 2013 / 4:57 PM / 4 years ago

Guinness Ghana net profits tumble 96 pct in 3 months to Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited said on Tuesday that its net profit for the three months to September 2013 fell by 96 percent to 177,000 cedis ($80,455) from 4.6 million cedis in the same quarter last year.

The company did not give any reason for the drop in earnings in its filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Net turnover dropped slightly by 2 percent to 66.038 million cedis from 67.273 million cedis.

$1=2.20 cedis Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Emma Farge

