Guinness Ghana full-year profit slips nearly 27 pct
September 30, 2013 / 3:39 PM / 4 years ago

Guinness Ghana full-year profit slips nearly 27 pct

ACCRA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited’s net profits fell nearly 27 percent to 18.277 million cedis ($8.3 million) during the 12 months through June 2013, down from 25 million cedis during the same period a year earlier, the company said.

Net turnover rose nearly 10 percent to 321.017 million cedis, while earnings per share dropped to 0.086 cedis from 0.133 cedis, the company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange on Monday.

$1 = 2.1950 cedis Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Joe Bavier

