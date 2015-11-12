Nigeria fines Guinness $5 mln over expired raw materials

LAGOS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Guinness said on Thursday it had been fined 1 billion naira ($5 million) by the local food and drug agency over alleged infractions relating to the destruction and re-validation of expired raw materials without prior approval.

The local unit of Diageo said it did not fully understand the basis for the fine, nor the particular regulations infringed, but was in talks with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to resolve the matter.