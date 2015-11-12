FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria fines Guinness $5 mln over expired raw materials
#Healthcare
November 12, 2015 / 12:58 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria fines Guinness $5 mln over expired raw materials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Guinness said on Thursday it had been fined 1 billion naira ($5 million) by the local food and drug agency over alleged infractions relating to the destruction and re-validation of expired raw materials without prior approval.

The local unit of Diageo said it did not fully understand the basis for the fine, nor the particular regulations infringed, but was in talks with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to resolve the matter.

$1 = 199.00 naira Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Oludare Mayowa and Mark Potter

