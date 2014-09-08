FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guinness Nigeria 2014 profit falls 31 pct, cuts dividend
#Beverages - Brewers
September 8, 2014 / 9:55 AM / 3 years ago

Guinness Nigeria 2014 profit falls 31 pct, cuts dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Guinness Nigeria, said on Monday its 2014 pretax profit fell to 11.68 billion naira ($72 mln), down 31 percent from 17.0 billion naira the previous year, sending its shares down almost 4 percent.

The brewer also cut its dividend to 3.20 naira per share, compared with the 7 naira per share it paid out for the previous year.

Shares in the local unit of Diageo, which have fallen 23 percent so far this year, were down 3.87 percent to 175.50 naira at 0948 GMT.

Revenues also declined to 109.20 billion naira in the twelve month period to June 30, compared with 122.46 billion naira during the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

1 US dollar = 162.21 naira Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
