By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, July 4 Guinness Nigeria on Tuesday
launched a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($126 million)
from existing shareholders to help lower its financing costs
after reporting its first annual loss in 30 years last year.
The beer maker, the local division of the world's leading
spirit maker Diageo, said funds raised will support
Guinness in executing its strategy in the face of a recession in
Africa's biggest economy.
Guinness plans to issue five new shares to existing
shareholders for every 11 held at 58 naira each, a 10.2 percent
discount to Tuesday's market price of 64.57 naira.
"Our expectation is that funds raised will help mitigate the
impact of increasing finance costs, optimize our balance sheet
and improve the company's financial flexibility," Chief
Executive Peter Ndegwa said in a statement.
The company, which is 54 percent owned by Diageo, reported
in September last year a pretax loss of 2.35 billion naira for
the year ended June 30, its first annual loss in 30 years,
triggering the share sale.
Shareholders approved the sale in January. It said it had
also received the green light from the Securities and Exchange
Commission and the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Last year Guinness acquired the rights to distribute Johnnie
Walker whisky and Baileys liqueur in Nigeria and commissioned a
4.7 billion naira production line at one of its plant to produce
spirits locally.
Guinness Nigeria shares, which have fallen 18 percent so far
this year, shed 4.99 percent on the Lagos bourse on Tuesday. The
stock fell 31 percent last year.
Africa's top oil producer last year entered its first
recession in 25 years, brought on by low oil prices, which have
slashed government revenues and crippled dollar supplies in the
country.
($1 = 314.50 naira)
