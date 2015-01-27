REFILE-BRIEF-Gujarat Automotive Gears says increases product portfolio

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2015 / 3:55 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline) Jan 27 (Reuters) - Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd : * GAGL increases its product portfolio & new clientele in overseas market * Entered new line of business in wheel bolts, hub bolts for European truck

application * Started getting orders from Italy, Germany * Expects to do substantial business in the segment in current calendar year * Added new customer in UAE * Has been able to increase product portfolio with a Belgium customer * Source text: bit.ly/1H2VGrG * Further company coverage

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru

