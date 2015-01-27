REFILE-BRIEF-Gujarat Automotive Gears says increases product portfolio

(Corrects dateline) Jan 27 (Reuters) - Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd : * GAGL increases its product portfolio & new clientele in overseas market * Entered new line of business in wheel bolts, hub bolts for European truck

application * Started getting orders from Italy, Germany * Expects to do substantial business in the segment in current calendar year * Added new customer in UAE * Has been able to increase product portfolio with a Belgium customer * Source text: bit.ly/1H2VGrG