MELBOURNE, May 28 (Reuters) - India’s Jindal Steel & Power has agreed to buy a 9 percent stake in Gujarat NRE Coking Coal for A$25 million ($24 million) and agreed to buy 5 million tonnes of coal over 10 years from the company’s Australian mines.

Gujarat NRE is selling the shares at A$0.25, a 48 percent premium to its last trade. ($1 = 1.0235 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)