India's Gujarat Pipavav selling shares to raise $37 mln-sources
July 3, 2012

India's Gujarat Pipavav selling shares to raise $37 mln-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Indian port operator Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd is selling shares to institutional investors to raise about $37 million to fund its expansion plans, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

The share offering was launched on Tuesday at a floor price of 58.45 rupees per share, said the sources, declining to be named as the deal details are not public yet. Gujarat Pipavav shares ended 0.8 percent lower at 57.30 rupees on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
