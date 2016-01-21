FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gulf Air says to get 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners under $4.2 bln restructured order
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2016 / 12:38 PM / 2 years ago

Gulf Air says to get 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners under $4.2 bln restructured order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANAMA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Gulf Air will secure 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners under a restructured order worth $4.2 billion, the Bahraini carrier said in a statement on Thursday.

The 787-9s are scheduled to be delivered from the second quarter of 2018 and will replace 16 Boeing 787-8s which had been ordered previously, according to the statement which did not give details about the previous order.

Bahrain’s national carrier has gone through a lengthy restructuring which aims to return the loss-making airline to profit. It reported an annual loss of 62.7 million dinars ($166.3 million) for 2014, down from a loss of 93.3 million dinars in 2013. ($1 = 0.3771 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by David French; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.