MANAMA, Dec 25 (Reuters) - A summit of Gulf Arab leaders on Tuesday demanded Iran end what they called interference in Gulf Arab affairs, reiterating the six U.S. allies’ long-held mistrust of their regional rival.

A communique issued at the end of a two-day summit of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) also called on the international community to bring a swift end to massacres and violations of international law in Syria.