FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's Gulf Bank says gets regulator nod for up to 100 mln dinar bond
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

Kuwait's Gulf Bank says gets regulator nod for up to 100 mln dinar bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Gulf Bank on Wednesday said it has received approval from the country’s Capital Markets Authority to issue a capital-boosting bond worth up to 100 million dinars ($332.5 million) to run for no more than 10 years duration.

The Gulf state’s fourth-largest bank by assets said in a bourse statement that the issue would be used to reinforce the base capital in line with Basel III requirements.

It added the lender had already received approval from Kuwait’s central bank in February and from the general assembly on Mar. 9.

Gulf Bank had said last month it would ask shareholders at the March meeting to approve a number of measures it was considering to help boost its capital reserves.

The bank’s total capital adequacy ratio, a key indicator of its financial health, stood at 15.56 percent as of Dec. 31, compared with a minimum requirement in Kuwait of 13 percent. ($1 = 0.3008 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.