FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q4 profit rises 5 pct
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2016 / 5:47 AM / 2 years ago

Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q4 profit rises 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Gulf Bank, Kuwait’s fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a 5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.

Net profit for the three months to Dec. 31 was 9.4 million dinars ($31 million), compared with 8.9 million dinars from a year earlier, a bourse filing said.

Gulf Bank reported a net profit of 39.0 million dinars for 2015, according to a bourse filing, compared with 35.5 million dinars for the previous year.

The bank added its board proposed a cash dividend of 4 fils per share for 2015. This compares to the 2014 payout of 5 free shares. ($1 = 0.3034 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.