November 6, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 10 months ago

Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q3 net profit rose by 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Gulf Bank, Kuwait's fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Sunday.

* Net profit for the three months to Sept. 30 was 12.1 million dinars ($40.1 million), compared to 11.0 million dinars in the same period of last year, a bourse filing said.

* Net interest income rose to 29.1 million dinars in the third quarter of 2016 from 28.4 million dinars a year earlier

* Fees and commissions rose to 7.8 million dinars from 7.0 million dinars in the year earlier period. ($1 = 0.3022 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
