7 months ago
Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q4 net profit up 7.4 pct
January 30, 2017 / 8:38 AM / 7 months ago

Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q4 net profit up 7.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Gulf Bank, Kuwait's fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a 7.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday.

* Net profit for the three months to Dec. 31 was 10.1 million dinars ($33.1 million), compared with 9.4 million dinars in the year-earlier period, according to Reuters' calculations based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

* Net profit was 42.9 million dinars for the full-year of 2016, according to a bourse filing, compared with 39.0 million dinars for the previous year.

* The bank's board proposed a cash dividend of 7 fils per share for 2016. This compares with the 2015 payout of 4 fils per share. ($1 = 0.3048 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Louise Heavens)

