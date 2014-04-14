FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q1 net profit climbs 10 pct, misses estimates
April 14, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q1 net profit climbs 10 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Gulf Bank missed analyst estimates despite reporting a 10 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Monday.

The country’s fourth-largest lender by assets said net profit for the three months to the end of March was 8.73 million dinars ($31.1 million), compared to 7.94 million dinars in the same period a year ago.

Analysts at Global Research and Arqaam Capital had forecast a net profit in the period of 9 million and 10 million dinars respectively.

In March, the bank named Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno as chief executive, replacing Michel Accad who resigned in October last year. ($1 = 0.2810 Kuwaiti Dinars) (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

