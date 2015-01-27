FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gulf Bank Q4 net profit climbs 10.7 pct, proposes stock dividend
January 27, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

Gulf Bank Q4 net profit climbs 10.7 pct, proposes stock dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Gulf Bank, the Gulf State’s fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a 10.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

Net profit for the three months to the end of December was 8.97 million dinars ($30.4 million), compared to 8.1 million dinars in the year-earlier period, according to Reuters calculations.

Gulf Bank didn’t provide a quarterly breakdown so Reuters calculated the figures based on the bank’s financial statements.

Net profit for 2014 was 35.5 million dinars, up 10 percent from the previous year, a statement from the bank said.

The bank added its board proposed a stock dividend of 5 free shares for every 100 held for 2014.

$1 = 0.2950 Kuwaiti dinars $1 = 0.2949 Kuwaiti dinars Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

