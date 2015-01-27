UPDATE 1-Kuwait's Gulf Bank quarterly profit climbs, recovers from crisis

* Q4 net profit 8.97 mln dinars vs 8.1 mln dinars yr-ago - Reuters

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Gulf Bank, the country’s fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a 10.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, and said it had recovered from the global financial crisis.

The bank received a 375 million dinar ($1.27 billion) emergency capital injection from the Kuwait Investment Authority in January 2009 after a derivatives loss of the same amount, one of the only occasions that a Gulf government had to step in with direct support for a bank due to the financial crisis.

Gulf Bank undertook a major restructuring and its profits have strengthened in recent quarters, helped by a more buoyant local economy that has replenished deposits and bolstered lending growth.

“Gulf Bank has culminated its transition and has started a new path after completing its recovery,” Chairman Omar Kutayba Alghanim said in the bank’s 2014 earnings statement.

“Far seem today the difficult times when our NPLs (non-performing loans) reached 30 percent. Now we have all the elements in place to grow better and faster.”

The bank’s NPL ratio -- the amount of bad loans as a percentage of its total lending -- dropped to 3.2 percent at the end of 2014 and its coverage ratio, which signifies how much cash the bank set aside to cover those bad loans, stood at 266 percent, the statement said.

Net profit for the three months to the end of December was 8.97 million dinars ($30.4 million), compared with 8.1 million dinars in the year-earlier period, according to Reuters calculations.

Gulf Bank did not provide a quarterly break down so Reuters calculated the figures based on the bank’s financial statements.

Net profit for 2014 was 35.5 million dinars, up 10 percent from the previous year, a statement from the bank said.

It said loan growth was 9 percent during the year. This was higher than the 5.2 percent growth for the wider banking sector in November, according to the latest data from the Kuwait central bank.

Gulf Bank also said its board proposed a stock dividend of five free shares for every 100 held for 2014. This was in line with the recommended payout for 2013. ($1 = 0.2950 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French and Susan Thomas)