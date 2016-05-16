FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q1 net profit slips 10 pct as bad loans weigh
May 16, 2016

Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q1 net profit slips 10 pct as bad loans weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Gulf Bank, Kuwait’s fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a 10 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Monday, as provisions and impairment losses for bad loans rose.

Net profit for the three months to Mar. 31 was 8.77 million dinars ($29.09 million), compared to 9.78 million dinars in the year-earlier period, a bourse filing said.

It attributed the net profit fall to a 14 percent increase in provisions and impairment losses, without elaborating. ($1 = 0.3015 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
