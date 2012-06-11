Gulf Coast gasoline up on Motiva Texas refinery CDU outage-trade

HOUSTON, June 11 (Reuters) - Gulf Coast gasoline differentials surged on Monday on news that Motiva Enterprises' newly commissioned crude distillation unit at its 600,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, would be down for at least two months for repairs, trade sources said. A2 CBOB gained 4.50 cents per gallon to 13.00 cents under July RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while conventional M2 gasoline rose by 2.00 cents per gallon to 11.00 cents under. Gulf Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials also rose by 1.00 cent per gallon to 3.40 cents over July NYMEX heating oil futures, traders said. (Reporting By Kristen Hays)