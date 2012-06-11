FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Gulf Coast gasoline up on Texas refinery's CDU outage-trade
#Energy
June 11, 2012 / 4:41 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Gulf Coast gasoline up on Texas refinery's CDU outage-trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates price rise)	
    HOUSTON, June 11 (Reuters) - Gulf Coast gasoline
differentials surged on Monday on news that Motiva Enterprises'
newly commissioned crude distillation unit at its 600,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, would be
down for at least two months and perhaps up to five for repairs,
trade sources said.	
    A2 CBOB gained 5.25 cents per gallon to 12.25 cents under
July RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while
conventional M2 gasoline rose by 3.50 cents per gallon to 9.50
cents under.	
    Gulf Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials also rose
by 1.00 cent per gallon to 3.40 cents over July NYMEX heating
oil futures, traders said.	
	
 (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
