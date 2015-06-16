FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Gulf Finance Corp to raise up to 600 mln dirhams syndicated loan
June 16, 2015 / 6:38 AM / 2 years ago

UAE's Gulf Finance Corp to raise up to 600 mln dirhams syndicated loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Gulf Finance Corp, a unit of Dubai’s Shuaa Capital, plans to raise up to 600 million dirhams ($163 million) in syndicated loans this year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The company will tap the loan market between the third and fourth quarters, and may raise between 200 million and 600 million dirhams, David Hunt told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

Gulf Finance provides finance to small and mid-sized firms in the United Arab Emirates. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

