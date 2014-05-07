FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gulf customs union plan needs concessions to start on time - Kuwait Fin Min
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Gulf customs union plan needs concessions to start on time - Kuwait Fin Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, May 7 (Reuters) - Gulf Arab oil exporters have to make concessions to fully launch their customs union at the beginning of 2015 as planned, Kuwaiti Finance Minister Anas al-Saleh said on Wednesday.

The six Gulf Cooperation Council states, which also include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain, launched the customs union - a free trade area with a common external tariff - in 2003.

But the full functioning of the project has been partly delayed by disagreements over a formula on how to divide customs revenues between the mostly petrodollar-rich Gulf monarchies, which together form a $1.6 trillion economy.

The GCC countries “should unite their views and give concessions to eliminate things which hinder Gulf economic work,” Saleh told a meeting of the GCC finance ministers in Kuwait.

He said that the goal was still to have the full customs union by the beginning of 2015.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Martin Dokoupil; Additional reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.