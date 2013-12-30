FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX - Gulf states and food import dependency
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 30, 2013 / 7:27 AM / 4 years ago

FACTBOX - Gulf states and food import dependency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Gulf oil-exporting states are
buying farmland and agricultural assets abroad because of
concern about their food security - but increasingly focusing on
Europe, North America and Australasia rather than risky projects
in the developing world.
    Below is information on their dependency and economic power.
For a story on the subject, click.
           
              Arable land   Cereal import        GDP per
              per capita*   dependency ratio**   capita***      
    
                 2011          2007-09             2013

 Saudi Arabia    0.11            82.9             24,246
 UAE             0.01           140               43,185
 Kuwait          0.00           102.4             47,829
 Sudan           0.36            24.6              1,527
 Ethiopia        0.16            10.1                533
 Argentina       0.93             0.4             11,679   
 United States   0.51             2.9             52,839
 Australia       2.14             3.1             64,157
    
    * in hectares
    ** in percent; the ratio may be higher than 100 percent in
countries that have food re-export industries
    *** gross domestic product in U.S. dollars
    
    Sources: World Bank, Food and Agriculture Organization of
the United Nations, International Monetary Fund.

 (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
David Stamp)

