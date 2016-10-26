FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Qatar's Gulf International Services Q3 net profit down 87 pct
#Financials
October 26, 2016 / 8:11 PM / 10 months ago

Qatar's Gulf International Services Q3 net profit down 87 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Qatar's Gulf International Services reported a 87 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations.  Net profit of 28.3 million riyals in the three months ending Sept. 30 versus 216.9 million riyals a year earlier.  Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.  QNB Financial Services forecast: 78.21 mln riyals.  GIS nine-month net profit 189 million riyals, down from 822.3 million riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Toby Chopra)

