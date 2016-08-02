FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Qatar's Gulf International Services Q2 net profit tumbles 67 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2016 / 12:53 PM / a year ago

Qatar's Gulf International Services Q2 net profit tumbles 67 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Qatar's Gulf International Services reported a 67.2 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.

The firm, with interests in insurance, aviation, oil and gas and catering, made a net profit of 81.8 million riyals ($22.5 million) in the three months to June 30, Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

This was down from a net profit of 249.7 million riyals in the corresponding period of 2015.

QNB Financial Services had forecast Gulf International Services would make a quarterly profit of 108.1 million riyals.

Gulf International Services made a net profit of 160.7 million riyals in the first six months of 2016, according to a bourse filing, compared with 605.4 million riyals in the corresponding period of 2015.

$1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.