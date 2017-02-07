DUBAI Feb 7 Qatar's Gulf International Services (GIS) slumped to a wider fourth-quarter net loss, according to Reuters calculations.

 Net loss of 122.1 million riyals ($33.5 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31 versus 20.8 million riyals net loss in the same period a year earlier.

 Reuters calculations based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

 GIS 12-month net profit falls to 67 million riyals from 801 million riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said.

 GIS said its board proposed a cash dividend of 1 riyal per share for 2016, unchanged from the recommended dividend for the previous year. ($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)