Qatar's Gulf International Services swings to Q4 net loss

DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Gulf International Services (GIS) swung to a net loss in the fourth quarter, according to Reuters calculations.

The firm, which has interests in insurance, aviation, oil and gas and catering, made a loss of 20.9 million riyals ($5.6 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated based on previous statements as it did not provide a quarterly breakdown.

This was compared with a net profit of 628.5 million riyals in the corresponding period of 2014.

QNB Financial Services had forecast GIS would make a quarterly profit of 278.9 million riyals.

GIS reported a net profit of 801.4 million riyals for 2015, compared with the 1.41 billion riyals recorded in the previous year, the statement showed.

The company blamed the annual drop on reduced revenue resulting from lower oil prices. It also had a one-off gain from “business combination” recorded in the previous year amounting to 269.4 million riyals.

GIS said its board had proposed a cash dividend of 1 riyal per share for 2015. This compares with a recommended dividend of 5.5 riyals per share for the year before. ($1 = 3.7488 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)