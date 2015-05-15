FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tanker attacked by Iranian craft collided with Iran oil platform in March -owner
May 15, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

Tanker attacked by Iranian craft collided with Iran oil platform in March -owner

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - A Singapore-flagged oil products tanker fired at by Iranian craft on Thursday had previously collided with an Iranian oil drilling platform in March and efforts have since been made to resolve the issue, the owner said on Friday.

The Alpine Eternity was attacked by a number of small craft in international waters off the United Arab Emirates.

The owner South Maritime Pte Ltd and manager Transpetrol said in a joint statement that the tanker collided with an uncharted object on March 21 in the Middle East Gulf, which was later identified as an Iranian jacket platform causing no pollution or injuries to crew.

“Since the March 21 incident, there has been a continuous dialogue between the owners/drilling contractor of the offshore structure, and representatives of the vessel and their liability insurers,” they said in the statement.

“Owners and managers can see no reason why the Iranian Authorities should try to seize the vessel, given the advanced state of negotiations and ongoing dialogue with the Iranian counterparts.” (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
