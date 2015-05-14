FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

Iranian ships fire warning shots at Singapore-flagged vessel in Gulf -US official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy fired warning shots over Singapore-flagged cargo vessel in international waters in the Gulf on Thursday, prompting the cargo vessel to flee into United Arab Emirates’ territorial waters, a U.S. official told Reuters, saying the account was based on preliminary information.

The United Arab Emirates sent Coast Guard vessels toward the cargo ship and at some point the Iranian ships turned away, the official said. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, was unaware of any U.S. Navy involvement.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Susan Heavey and Will Dunham

