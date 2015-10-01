FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gulf Keystone says reserves more than double at Shaikan oilfield
#Energy
October 1, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Gulf Keystone says reserves more than double at Shaikan oilfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd said an independent report found that reserves at a key oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan were more than double the previous estimate, potentially helping the oil producer develop the field at lower costs.

Gulf Keystone said an updated Competent Person’s Report found that proved and probable reserves at its Shaikan oilfield had increased to 639 million barrels gross from 299 million barrels gross. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

