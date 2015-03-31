Gulf Keystone places 85.9 million shares at 21 percent discount

March 31 (Reuters) - Oil producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum said it raised about $40.7 million through a share placement at a discount of 21 percent to the stock’s Monday close.

Shares in the company fell as much as 18.5 percent to 33 pence in early trade on the London Stock Exchange.

Iraqi Kurdistan-focused Gulf Keystone said it placed 85.9 million shares at 32 pence per share, compared with their previous close of 40.5 pence. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)