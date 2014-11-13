FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gulf Keystone on track to meet output target at Iraqi Kurdistan oilfield
#Energy
November 13, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Gulf Keystone on track to meet output target at Iraqi Kurdistan oilfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd said its key oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan was on track to meet its production target for the year.

“Gulf Keystone’s production operations and export oil sales have continued uninterrupted in 2014,” Chief Executive John Gerstenlauer said in a statement.

The oil producer said it was nearing its production target of 40,000 gross barrels of oil per day at the Shaikan field by the end of 2014. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal)

