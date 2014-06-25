Gulf Keystone says Todd Kozel to retire as CEO

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Oil firm Gulf Keystone said Chief Executive Todd Kozel would retire next month, following a rocky period during which the company’s corporate governance and executive pay have been criticised.

Kozel will remain at the company he founded and at which he has been boss since 2001, in the role of executive director, conditional upon his re-election to the board by shareholders at Gulf Keystone’s annual general meeting on July 17.

The Texan, 47, was previously chairman and chief executive before coming under shareholder pressure to split the role, and to shake-up the company’s board.

Since then, Gulf Keystone has moved from London’s junior AIM market to the main list and Kozel has seen his pay plunge from about $21 million to around $3 million.

Gulf Keystone’s prize asset is an oil field in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq. The company said recently that its project were progressing despite escalating violence in the region.

The company also said in a statement on Wednesday that the two non-executives who joined its board last summer following the shareholder dispute have ceased to be directors in line with its bye-laws.

Shares in Gulf Keystone, which have fallen 15 percent over the last month, traded down 2.5 percent to 79.9 pence at 0730 GMT.