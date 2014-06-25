FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gulf Keystone says Todd Kozel to retire as CEO
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 25, 2014 / 7:57 AM / 3 years ago

Gulf Keystone says Todd Kozel to retire as CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Oil firm Gulf Keystone said Chief Executive Todd Kozel would retire next month, following a rocky period during which the company’s corporate governance and executive pay have been criticised.

Kozel will remain at the company he founded and at which he has been boss since 2001, in the role of executive director, conditional upon his re-election to the board by shareholders at Gulf Keystone’s annual general meeting on July 17.

The Texan, 47, was previously chairman and chief executive before coming under shareholder pressure to split the role, and to shake-up the company’s board.

Since then, Gulf Keystone has moved from London’s junior AIM market to the main list and Kozel has seen his pay plunge from about $21 million to around $3 million.

Gulf Keystone’s prize asset is an oil field in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq. The company said recently that its project were progressing despite escalating violence in the region.

The company also said in a statement on Wednesday that the two non-executives who joined its board last summer following the shareholder dispute have ceased to be directors in line with its bye-laws.

Shares in Gulf Keystone, which have fallen 15 percent over the last month, traded down 2.5 percent to 79.9 pence at 0730 GMT.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.