China's Sinopec weighs takeover of Gulf Keystone - Bbg

Dec 13 (Reuters) - China's Sinopec Corp is weighing a takeover of Gulf Keystone Petroleum , an oil company focused on Iraqi Kurdistan, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The Asia's largest refiner is working with advisers and has made an approach to Gulf Keystone, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2gCidoz

A spokesman for Gulf Keystone declined to comment, while Sinopec could not be immediately reached for comment.

Gulf Keystone shares were up 13.5 percent at 144.43 pence at 1041 GMT. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)