FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
China's Sinopec weighs takeover of Gulf Keystone - Bbg
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 13, 2016 / 10:49 AM / 8 months ago

China's Sinopec weighs takeover of Gulf Keystone - Bbg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - China's Sinopec Corp is weighing a takeover of Gulf Keystone Petroleum , an oil company focused on Iraqi Kurdistan, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The Asia's largest refiner is working with advisers and has made an approach to Gulf Keystone, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2gCidoz

A spokesman for Gulf Keystone declined to comment, while Sinopec could not be immediately reached for comment.

Gulf Keystone shares were up 13.5 percent at 144.43 pence at 1041 GMT. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.