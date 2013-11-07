MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Saudi market shift may return petchems, banks to favour

* Retail sector has far outperformed market this year

* Valuations now very high; some have missed forecasts

* Signs of interest in petchems as product prices rise

* Pressure on banks’ interest margins eases

* Recovery likely to push Saudi market to new multi-year highs

By Nadia Saleem

DUBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - After a year in which investors spurned shares in Saudi Arabia’s big petrochemical and banking firms, those stocks may be about to return to favour - a fundamental shift in the market which could propel it to fresh multi-year highs.

Since last year, Saudi Arabian individual investors, who account for most activity in the market, have poured money into consumer-related industries such as retail, in order to benefit from the kingdom’s consumer spending boom.

This strategy has starved petrochemical and banking shares of cash - and because those two sectors together account for roughly 65 per cent of market capitalisation, it has slowed the rise of the main Saudi market index.

The consumer boom has not ended, and earnings at retail firms are still growing. But valuations of different sectors have moved so far out of synch that some investors are reviewing their approaches, while macroeconomic trends may start to benefit petchems and banks.

“I think there is a deceleration of growth in the consumer names,” said Ali Adou, portfolio manager at The National Investor.

“Investors will look for opportunities in other sectors. I‘m bullish on the banks and the petrochemicals have started a new cycle of growth.”

OUTPERFORMANCE

Saudi Arabia’s main index is up 20.4 percent year-to-date; the retail sector has led the surge, gaining 54.3 percent. Lagging the benchmark, petrochemicals are up 16.7 percent and banks up 18.5 percent.

In recent weeks, however, some major retailers have posted less-than-spectacular quarterly earnings. Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair, a flagship of the sector, announced an 11.8 percent rise in net profit to 282.1 million riyals ($75.2 million) for the three months to Sept. 30 - below analysts’ average forecast of 300 million riyals.

Retailers face pressures from Saudi Arabia’s labour market reforms, which are pressing companies to limit their employment of cheaper foreign workers and hire more local citizens. In the long run this may benefit the economy by ensuring that more money spent on salaries stays within the country - but in the short term, it can drive up companies’ costs.

Growth in the retail sector may continue to outperform other sectors, but retail shares are already looking quite expensive.

“For retail, the price-to-earnings valuations are very high and prices are overvalued,” said Hesham Tuffaha, a Riyadh-based fund manager.

Alhokair is trading at about 18.5 times its estimated earnings this year, against 13.5 times for the main market index, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“If you’re looking at the 2014 outlook, you can take some positions now. But there isn’t an upside if you’re looking at 2013 growth,” Tuffaha said.

Meanwhile, petrochemical companies have shown signs that global industry trends are working in their favour for now. Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the region’s largest stock by market value, posted a quarterly profit rise of only 2.5 percent, but sales climbed 9 percent.

Higher product prices and better global demand are helping the petrochemical sector after several tough quarters; SABIC’s chief executive Mohamed al-Mady predicted 2014 would be “similar to 2013 or slightly better”.

That is not spectacular - but given low valuations in the sector, it could permit a rise of petrochemical stocks. SABIC trades at 11.9 times 2013 estimated earnings, Yanbu National Petrochemical at 13.2 times and National Industrialisation at 12.1 times.

Meanwhile, Saudi banks may start to look more attractive because of global interest rate trends. Because of the Saudi riyal’s currency peg to the U.S. dollar, Saudi interest rates are influenced by U.S. monetary policy; Saudi interbank offered rates have been soft for most of this year, putting downward pressure on net interest margins.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to begin withdrawing some of its stimulus early next year or conceivably as soon as next month, Saudi interest margins may start recovering in 2014, inflating profits. Three-month Saibor has been edging up in the last few weeks.

“The banking sector will be more favourable - especially smaller and Islamic banks, which have higher growth,” said Abdullah Alawi, assistant general manager and head of research at Aljazira Capital in Jeddah.

Once again, relatively low valuations may help banks; Samba Financial Group has a forward price-earnings ratio of 9.9 times, Riyad Bank 11.6 and Banque Saudi Fransi 10.0.

TENTATIVE SIGNS

Annual dividends could become a catalyst for the rerating of the petrochemical and banking sectors in coming weeks as investors position themselves to obtain the payments.

There are some tentative signs that the shift in investor strategies is already starting. In the last few weeks, SABIC shares have climbed above 100 riyals on a sustained basis for the first time since early 2012.

So far this week, petchems have gained 2.6 percent, outperforming the retail sector’s 2.5 percent rise; banks have climbed 1.3 percent.

The main market index, which rose for a sixth straight session on Wednesday to 8,188 points, faces major resistance on August’s multi-year peak of 8,223 points. Because of their heavy weightings, any substantial gains by the petrochemical and banking sectors would ensure that resistance was broken. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)