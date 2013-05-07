UPDATE 1-Exxon to develop Julia field in Gulf of Mexico

HOUSTON, May 7 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday it is starting a $4 billion project to develop the Julia oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico.

Initial production is expected to begin in 2016 at 34,000 barrels per day, the company said. The field is estimated to hold an estimated 6 billion barrels of oil and comprises five leases in the ultra-deepwater Walker Ridge area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Exxon is the operator, holding a 50 percent interest in Julia. Statoil ASA holds the other 50 percent.

Julia is one of a string of potentially huge discoveries in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico since 2010.

BP Plc, Chevron Corp, Royal Dutch Shell Plc are all developing possible large fields in the Gulf.