* International companies face transport, trade barriers
* Turning down work for fear of conflict of interest
* Gulf's bid for business friendly image at risk
By Tom Arnold, Alexander Cornwell and Tom Finn
DUBAI/DOHA, June 29 International businesses are
being caught in the crossfire of Qatar's dispute with its Arab
neighbours as it delays shipments, lengthens travel times and
prompts contingency plans in case the crisis deepens.
The feud between Arab powers threatens to undermine the
region's progress in positioning itself as business friendly and
raises concerns that some firms may be forced to pick sides.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt
cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5 and imposed economic
sanctions, accusing it of funding terrorism, a claim Qatar
rejects.
Many multinational businesses, from builders to law firms
and banks, have a base in Dubai from where they serve the
region, including Qatar.
"Qatar is a valuable market for us and we want to continue
here but it has become difficult and if there's no improvement
we will have to review our strategy [in Qatar]," said a
commercial manager at a European construction services company
with a regional head office in UAE.
The company may be forced to stop bidding for new contracts
in Qatar or wind down its operations altogether if sanctions
intensify, the manager, who declined to be named because of the
sensitivity of the matter, said.
Global banks are also in a bind. Some have joined lenders
from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in curtailing new
business in Qatar, while others including a few large Asian,
European and U.S. banks are still providing financing.
Many of the big international banks have strong relations
with both Qatar and Saudi Arabia. HSBC, JPMorgan
and Deutsche Bank were involved in sovereign
bond issues by both Qatar and Saudi Arabia last year. The three
banks declined to comment on how they are responding to the
crisis.
Suspended land, sea and air links with Qatar have had the
most immediate impact on businesses.
For William Grieve, a Bahrain-based businessman with
consulting work in Manama and Doha, his weekly 40-minute flight
to Qatar is now a 10-hour journey via Kuwait.
"When two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers and
that's what's happening now," said Grieve.
A Doha-based executive at an international engineering firm
said the situation had already forced his company to delay some
projects.
"As a satellite office in Qatar we rely on being able to
bring staff across from UAE regularly. Several jobs have had to
be postponed due to building materials being held up in Jebel
Ali port (in UAE)," he said.
"Where necessary, employees have had to travel for seven
hours via Oman to get to Qatar."
One construction firm in Doha has been forced to bypass the
port of Jebel Ali and import raw materials either directly or
via Oman - and discovered that it has actually lowered costs in
doing so, a sales manager at the firm said.
Risks to businesses, however, could increase as the four
countries that cut ties with Qatar are now stepping up pressure.
Last week they issued 13 demands to Doha, including closing Al
Jazeera television, curbing relations with Iran and shutting a
Turkish military base.
Qatar is reviewing the list but has said the demands are not
reasonable or actionable.
OPPORTUNITIES AND RISKS
Governments dominate the commercial landscape of the region
but they have worked hard to cultivate a business friendly image
and are keen to attract foreign capital.
Qatar attracted 133 billion riyals ($36 billion) in foreign
investment in 2015, the latest available figure. Opportunities
in the region include oil giant Saudi Aramco's planned initial
public offering in 2018, potentially the world's biggest IPO
ever; the 2022 World Cup in Qatar; and the Dubai World Expo
2020.
A Qatari official downplayed concerns about the rift making
life harder for businesses and said it was an opportunity for
new firms to enter a lucrative market.
"Don't believe all the hype about business being affected.
Qatar can weather the storm. It is business as usual for us
here," said the official who declined to be named under
government briefing rules.
Still, the CEO of the Qatar Stock Exchange, Rashid
al-Mansoori, said the bourse may look to Asia or Europe for new
consultants as transport costs for its current Dubai-based
advisers have soared.
And the dispute has left some companies worried about the
political risks attached to commercial deals.
On June 20, Attorney General Ali al-Marri said Qatar would
pursue legal action against firms and individuals that caused
harm to Qatar.
"Nobody is being asked to pick sides and I don't know if it
will come to that, but if it did there would be some
uncomfortable and potentially costly decisions to be made," said
an Australian businessman working for a multinational with
interests in Doha, Dubai and Riyadh.
Some companies are already turning down business for fear of
being accused of a conflict of interest.
Law firms, for example, are being approached by Qatari
individuals and businesses about potential class action law
suits in the United States relating to the embargo.
"We have been approached to represent those who have been
damaged by the crisis but we are not in a position to accept as
we are conflicted," one lawyer said.
"Although we have business in Qatar, we also have clients in
UAE and Saudi Arabia. All the law firms do."
For businesses the drying up of financial flows between
Qatar and its neighbours has made it trickier to make payments.
One executive at a global engineering company, with a
regional headquarters in Dubai, said his firm was making
contingency plans to pay Qatar-based staff salaries through its
European office if the dispute stops payments being made between
Doha and Dubai.
($1 = 3.7159 Qatar riyals)
(Editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)