CAIRO, July 5 Foreign ministers from Egypt,
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain on Thursday
started a meeting in Cairo on the Qatar crisis hours before a
deadline for Doha to meet demands set by the four Arab nations,
an Egyptian Foreign Ministry official told Reuters.
The meeting was taking place at al-Tahrir palace to discuss
Qatar's reaction to the 13 demands the four countries made after
accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and being ally of
regional foe Iran, which Doha denies.
The four Arab nations have threatened further sanctions if
Qatar does not comply with the list presented through Kuwait
about two weeks ago, which Qatar rejected. Kuwait has been
acting as a mediator since the beginning of the crisis.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Writing by Amina Ismail;
Editing by Patrick Markey)