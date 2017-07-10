DUBAI, July 10 Qatar has $340 billion in
reserves including holdings of its sovereign wealth fund that
could help the Gulf country to weather the isolation by its
powerful Arab neighbours, central bank governor Sheikh Abdullah
Bin Saoud al-Thani told CNBC.
"This is the credibility of our system, we have enough cash
to preserve any..kind of shock," he told the news channel in an
interview published early on Monday on its website.
Al-Thani said the central bank has $40 billion in reserves
plus gold, while the Qatar Investment Authority has $300 billion
in reserves that it could liquidate.
Qatari stocks have weakened and the riyal has been
volatile in the spot market since Saudi Arabia, the United Arab
Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and transport ties
with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of backing terrorism. Dona has
denied these allegations.
"Qatar has already had a good and unique system. We have
laws established against all these kinds of terrorists ," al
Thani told CNBC. "We work with the IMF (International Monetary
Fund) and other institutions to establish our laws and audits
and reviews."
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)