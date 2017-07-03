* End of holiday signals return of local bank dominance
* Increased dollar supply boosts Qatari riyal
* Central bank reaffirms commitment to currency stability
* Riyal appears equipped to resist further Arab sanctions
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, July 3 The Qatari riyal rose back to near
its peg to the U.S. dollar on Monday as local banks returned
from a week-long holiday and dominated the market, cooling
speculation that economic sanctions might strain the peg to
breaking-point.
Last week, with Qatari banks closed for five days of Eid
al-Fitr holidays, foreign banks made nervous by the sanctions
lacked onshore counterparties and traded the riyal
among themselves as low as 3.81 to the dollar, Reuters data
showed.
That was far below the peg of 3.64, fuelling talk among some
foreign traders that the sanctions against Qatar by Saudi
Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt might
eventually force the peg to be abandoned.
On Monday, however, Qatari banks were back in the market and
once more accounting for most activity. The riyal changed hands
at 3.6415 in the afternoon, after trading in a range of 3.6371
to 3.7331 earlier in the day.
State-owned Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's biggest listed
bank, which is widely seen as an arm of Qatari government
policy, was providing indicative quotes for the riyal at
3.6405/25 - unchanged from levels before the diplomatic crisis
erupted in early June.
"The market is reflecting reality again," said one Qatari
banker, who attributed last week's low rates for the riyal to
poor liquidity among foreign banks as well as speculation.
The four Arab states have cut diplomatic and transport ties
with Qatar, accusing it of backing terrorism. That prompted many
Gulf and foreign banks, including several major British
institutions, to halt or scale back their trading of the riyal.
The withdrawal of so many traders has created bottlenecks in
the market, particularly between onshore and offshore banks,
reducing supplies of dollars to offshore institutions and
prompting them to quote the riyal lower.
But at onshore banks, not much has changed; the central bank
is continuing to provide them with ample supplies of dollars for
commercial purposes at a rate of up to 3.6415 under its peg
mechanism, commercial bankers said.
AMPLE RESERVES
For many countries, the emergence of a gap between rates
quoted by onshore and offshore traders has signalled a severe
shortage of foreign currency and an eventual devaluation.
Egypt, for example, devalued last November after its pound
weakened by more than 50 percent offshore and dollar holders
were no longer willing to sell at the onshore rate, starving
Egyptian banks of hard currency.
Qatar's case may be different, however. Most of its foreign
income comes from oil and gas industries controlled by the
government, which can ensure that dollar supplies are remitted
home. And the hundreds of billions of dollars in its sovereign
wealth fund would cover more than a decade of imports.
In an effort to allay doubts about trade in its currency,
Qatar's central bank republished a statement on Monday saying
the riyal's exchange rate was stable and that it would guarantee
all exchange transactions for customers inside and outside the
country. The statement was originally published last week.
The four Arab states have set a deadline of late Tuesday for
Qatar to comply with their political demands, and have
threatened additional, unspecified sanctions if the deadline is
not met.
It is not clear, however, that the new sanctions would
increase pressure on the riyal significantly. Gulf banks may
withdraw deposits from Qatari banks, but Qatari authorities have
more than enough funds to cover such withdrawals.
Saudi Arabian media have also said foreign companies may be
told to choose between doing business in the four states or
trading with Qatar.
Such a "secondary boycott" could be hard to enforce and
break World Trade Organisation rules, however. A secondary
boycott of Israel by Gulf Arab states was cancelled in the
1990s, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.
(Additional reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Davide Barbuscia
in Dubai; Editing by Kevin Liffey)