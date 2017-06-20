DOHA, June 20 Qatar's attorney general said on
Tuesday his country has evidence that the hacking of Qatar's
state news agency was linked to countries that have severed ties
with Doha.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates
cut their ties with Doha over comments allegedly made by the
emir and posted briefly on the Qatar News Agency's website on
May 23 which Doha said had been hacked.
"Qatar has evidence that certain iPhones originating from
countries laying siege to Qatar were used in the hack," the
Qatari Attorney General Ali Bin Fetais al-Marri told reporters
in Doha. He did not name the countries.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold, Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing
by Sami Aboudi)