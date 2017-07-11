BRIEF-Fitch says Colombia's fiscal slippage could risk outlook
* Fitch says Colombia's growth and fiscal metrics remain at risk from oil sector outlook
CAIRO, July 11 A U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State should not have member states that support terrorism, Egypt said in a coalition meeting held in Washington in reference to Qatar.
"It is unacceptable for the coalition to have amongst its members states that support terrorism or advocate for it in their media," said Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid, who is heading the Egyptian delegation in Washington.
"The decision by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain to boycott Qatar -a coalition member- is in accordance with that principle," he said in a statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alison Williams)
NEW YORK, July 11 BlackRock Inc's global chief investment strategist on Tuesday suggested that loose monetary policy may have aided speculation in digital currencies like bitcoin, but he said the risk to the broader financial system appears limited.