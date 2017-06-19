(Adds details, background)
CAIRO, June 19 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed
al-Nahyan discussed on Monday the fight against terrorism,
especially its funding and those who provide it with media
cover, an apparent criticism of Qatar.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt
cut diplomatic and commercial ties with Qatar two weeks ago,
accusing it of supporting terrorism, meddling in their affairs
and cosying up to Iran, all of which Doha denies.
"Both sides stressed the importance of all Arab states and
the international community fighting terrorism, especially
stopping the funding of terrorist groups and providing political
and media cover," Sisi's office said in a statement.
The meeting, which took place in Cairo, came hours after
Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani
said Doha had not received any demands from its Gulf neighbours
and that Qatar's internal affairs are non-negotiable, including
the future of Doha-based channel al Jazeera.
The statement did not refer to Qatar or Al Jazeera
explicitly.
The channel is at the centre of the controversy. Arab rulers
accuse Qatar of using its multi-million-dollar franchise as a
mouthpiece to attack them.
Conservative Gulf neighbours have long viewed Qatar's
foreign policy with suspicion, especially its refusal to shun
Shi'ite Iran, and resented Al Jazeera for its readiness to air
unwelcome or dissenting views from across the region. Saudi
Arabia and the UAE shut down the channel when the rift happened.
Egypt views Al Jazeera as critical of its government, and
the channel has been banned there since 2013. Al Jazeera says it
is an independent news service giving a voice to everyone in the
region.
Egyptian security forces have arrested several of its
reporters and last year a Cairo court recommended the death
penalty for two of them, charged in absentia with endangering
national security by leaking state secrets to Qatar.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Richard Balmforth)