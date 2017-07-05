CAIRO, July 5 Egypt said on Wednesday that the
demands that it and three other Arab states have made on Qatar
are not negotiable.
"The matter from the beginning was not up for negotiations
... there is no middle ground," Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh
Shoukry told the On television channel.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Bahrain
have cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar, which they
accuse of supporting terrorism and allying with regional foe
Iran. Doha denies the charges. The four states put to Qatar a
list of 13 demands and said they received a negative response.
