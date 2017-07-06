CAIRO, July 6 Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh
Shoukry spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov by
telephone on Thursday about Saudi Arabia, the United Arab
Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain's rift with Qatar, an Egyptian
Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
"Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday and affirmed Egypt, Saudi
Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain's position of
rejecting Qatar's support for terrorism and extremism," Foreign
Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a statement.
Shoukry and Lavrov also discussed the latest developments in
Syria and agreed to meet soon in Cairo or Moscow, Abu Zeid said.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Hugh Lawson)