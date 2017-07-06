(Adds details, background)
CAIRO, July 6 Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh
Shoukry spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov by
telephone on Thursday about Saudi Arabia, the United Arab
Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain's rift with Qatar, an Egyptian
Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
The four Arab states cut diplomatic and transport ties with
the tiny Gulf nation last month, which they accuse of supporting
terrorism and allying with regional foe Iran. Doha denies the
charges.
"Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday and affirmed Egypt, Saudi
Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain's position of
rejecting Qatar's support for terrorism and extremism," Foreign
Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a statement.
The foreign ministers of the four countries met in Cairo on
Wednesday in a gathering that was expected to yield further
sanctions after a deadline they gave Qatar to meet 13 demands
expired. However, they announced no new measures.
They voiced disappointment at Qatar's "negative" response to
their demands and said their boycott of it would continue.
Shoukry told Lavrov of the results of the quartet's meeting, Abu
Zeid said, and Lavrov affirmed his country's commitment to
helping fight terror.
Shoukry and Lavrov also discussed the latest developments in
Syria and agreed to meet soon in Cairo or Moscow, Abu Zeid said.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein, editing by Larry King)